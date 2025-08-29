Western security proposals turn Ukraine into "strategic provocateur" for Russia – Foreign Ministry

Russia said Western proposals for postwar security guarantees for Ukraine would increase the risk of a NATO conflict with Moscow by turning Kyiv into a "strategic provocateur" on Russia’s borders.

The statement by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova was cited by Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, security guarantees for Ukraine should "be based on achieving a common understanding" that takes into account "Russia’s security interests."

"This line (of proposals) violates the principle of indivisible security and assigns Kyiv the role of a strategic provocateur on Russia's borders, increasing the risk of the (NATO) alliance becoming involved in an armed conflict with our country" the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

Zakharova added that the current security proposals for Kyiv are allegedly "one-sided and clearly aimed at containing Russia."

The Russian Foreign Ministry also voiced requirements for ending the war in Ukraine.

They include:

recognition of the "territorial realities";

"denazification" and "demilitarization" of Ukraine;

a neutral, non-aligned and non-nuclear status;

guarantees of rights for Russian and Russian-speaking populations;

an end to the persecution of the "canonical" Orthodox Church.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zakharova stressed that as a result of any peace agreement, Ukraine should not turn into an "armed-to-the-teeth porcupine."

