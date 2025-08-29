Russia may propose new level of talks to delay leaders’ meeting – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia will do everything possible to prevent a meeting at leaders’ level between Ukraine, the United States and Russia, including by proposing talks at the advisers’ or ministers’ level.

As reported by Censor.NET, Zelenskyy said this at a briefing.

Thus, Zelenskyy noted that Russia is considering how such a meeting might take place but will try to ensure it does not happen.

According to him, Russia will seek to demonstrate "constructive" behavior in talks to the United States in order to delay sanctions and other pressure on the Russian Federation. In his view, Moscow may propose holding talks not at leaders’ level but at the level of advisers or ministers.

"They may propose a new level, but for what? I believe this is an artificial postponement of a leaders’ meeting, because they want to show the United States of America that they, the Russians, are constructive. But they are not constructive, unfortunately," the president added.

Zelenskyy also said Russia wants to find formats to delay the imposition of sanctions.

