US canceled talks with Russia on embassies - Zakharova

The United States has decided to cancel negotiations with Russia on the work of embassies.

According to Censor.NET, citing Russian media, this was stated by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

"As of today, the next meeting within the framework of bilateral consultations on the elimination of "irritants" in order to normalize the work of diplomatic missions of both countries has been canceled at the initiative of American negotiators," she said.

Zakharova hopes that "the pause they have taken will not be too long."

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev said that a new round of talks between Russia and the United States on "irritants" would be held in Moscow.

