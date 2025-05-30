No Turkish mediation in Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul – Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova claimed that Turkey — or any other party — is allegedly not acting as a mediator in the Russia-Ukraine negotiations in Istanbul.

Her comments were cited by Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

According to Zakharova, the Russian delegation is scheduled to arrive in Istanbul on June 2 with a draft "memorandum" and other proposals concerning a ceasefire with Ukraine.

"Russia has taken note of Kellogg’s remarks regarding the upcoming visit to Istanbul on June 2 by official representatives from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. Russia does not consider its direct talks with Ukraine to be connected to the presence of U.S., British, German, and French officials in Istanbul," Zakharova added.

Earlier, Trump’s special representative Keith Kellogg stated that advisers from the U.S., Germany, the U.K., and France would be in Istanbul next week.