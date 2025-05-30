Ukraine should not refuse talks with Russia in Istanbul - Kellogg

Trump's special representative Keith Kellogg believes that Ukraine should not refuse to negotiate with Russia in Istanbul even if the latter does not present its "memorandum" on ending the war before the meeting in Istanbul.

He said this in an interview with ABC News, Censor.NET reports.

"I spoke with their chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, who will lead the negotiations during the next meeting in Istanbul. He hasn't seen anything yet either. I've always warned them: don't say things like that, don't say you're not coming. You need to show your seriousness," he said.

Trump' s special representative noted that the main task now is a ceasefire and a truce.

