Work on security guarantees for Ukraine is complete, - Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron said that allies have completed work on security guarantees for Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to dpa.
According to the French leader, the work carried out by military leaders following a meeting at the White House in August paved the ground for swift action once a peace agreement is reached.
"Thanks to the contributions prepared, documented, and confirmed this afternoon at the defence minister level under strict secrecy, we can now say: this work is complete and ready for political approval," Macron added.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the progress, emphasising that the guarantees are real support for Ukraine, not symbolic promises.
The President of Ukraine added that previous coalition initiatives, which no one believed in at first, have also been implemented and are working.
