Macron, Zelenskyy and European leaders will hold talks with Trump after meeting of "Coalition of the Willing": Composition and schedule of summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron and other European leaders will hold a conversation with US President Donald Trump on Thursday, after the "Coalition of the Willing" summit on security guarantees for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by BFMTV.

As noted, the summit will begin at 10:30 a.m. local time (11:30 a.m. Kyiv time) in Paris. Among the participants will be President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Council Antonio Costa, President of Finland Alexander Stubb, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk.

Read more: Trump can join "Coalition of the Willing" summit remotely, - German government spokesman Cornelius

Other leaders will reportedly join the discussions via video link.

After the summit, there will be a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump at 2:00 p.m. French time (3:00 p.m. Kyiv time).

At 3:00 p.m. (4:00 p.m. Kyiv time), a joint press conference will be held at the Elysee Palace.

Read more: Macron discusses preparations with Rutte for "Coalition of Willing" meeting: We will review Russia’s stance as it rejects peace