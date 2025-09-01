Macron discusses preparations with Rutte for "Coalition of Willing" meeting: We will review Russia’s stance as it rejects peace

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte ahead of the upcoming "Coalition of the Willing" meeting.

Macron wrote this on social media platform X, Censor.NET reports.

"I just spoke with the NATO Secretary General to prepare the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, which will take place this Thursday in Paris. Together with our partners, and in coordination with NATO, we will work to define robust security guarantees for Ukraine. These are a necessary prerequisite to move credibly towards peace. We will also review Russia’s stance, as it persists in its war of aggression and continues to reject peace. Unity and determination in our support for Ukraine, and an unwavering will for peace," the statement reads.

As a reminder, European leaders will hold a meeting in Paris on September 4.

According to the Financial Times, the meeting was organized at the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron. Participants include German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The sides are expected to continue discussions on possible security guarantees for Ukraine and coordination of diplomatic efforts.