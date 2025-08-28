Rutte on strike on Kyiv: We cannot be naive about Russia

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte condemned the massive Russian strike on Kyiv overnight on August 28.

"Last night’s terrible attacks on Kyiv, killing so many innocent civilians, show yet again that we cannot be naïve about Russia," he stressed.

Rutte added that NATO must provide Ukraine "with everything it needs to defend itself and secure a lasting peace."

Russia's massive strike on Kyiv on August 28

As reported earlier, Russian forces attacked Kyiv and Vinnytsia region overnight on August 28.

At least 18 people, including children, were confirmed killed.

As a result of the Russian strikes, the building of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine and the office of the British Council in Kyiv were damaged.

Offices of Ukrainska Pravda and Radio Liberty, a Nova Poshta sorting depot, and Ukrzaliznytsia’s high-speed train depot, among other sites, were also damaged.

