Kellogg: Russia’s egregious attacks on Ukraine threaten peace that Trump is pursuing

U.S. presidential envoy General Keith Kellogg became the first American official to respond to Russia’s massive strike on Ukraine overnight on August 28.

Kellogg wrote this on X, Censor.NET reported.

Trump’s special representative noted that Russia carried out the second-largest aerialstrike on Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion, using more than 600 drones and 31 missiles.

"The targets? Not soldiers and weapons but residential areas in Kyiv—blasting civilian trains, the EU & British mission council offices, and innocent civilians. These egregious attacks threaten the peace that U.S. president is pursuing" he stressed.

As reported earlier, Russian forces attacked Kyiv and Vinnytsia region overnight on August 28.

At least 18 people, including children, were confirmed killed.

As a result of the Russian strikes, the building of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine and the office of the British Council in Kyiv were damaged.

Offices of Ukrainska Pravda and Radio Liberty, a Nova Poshta sorting depot, and Ukrzaliznytsia’s high-speed train depot, among other sites, were also damaged.

