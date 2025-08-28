Overnight Russian attack on Ukraine is second biggest since start of full-scale war – Sky News. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian airstrike on Ukraine overnight on August 28 was the second largest since the start of the full-scale war.

The outlet recalled that over the past few months Russia has significantly ramped up its airstrikes on Ukraine, repeatedly breaking its own record for the number of missiles and drones launched in a single night.

That night, Russia launched 598 drones and 31 missiles against Ukraine, an attack second in scale only to the July 9 strike, which involved 741 aerial weapons. The main target was Kyiv.

Virtually all of Russia’s largest air attacks on Ukraine have taken place since late June this year, the report added.

As a reminder, on the night of 28 August, Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv and Vinnytsia region.

At least 18 people were killed, including children.