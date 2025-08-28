ENG
News Shelling of Kyiv
Merz on overnight strike on Ukraine: Russia has once again shown its true face

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz condemned Russia’s combined strike on Ukraine overnight on August 28.

He wrote this on the X platform, Censor.NET reported.

"Overnight, Russia once again showed its true face. We strongly condemn the brutal attacks on the civilian population.

The fact that the EU Delegation has now also come under fire demonstrates the growing unscrupulousness of the Russian regime," Merz emphasized.

As reported earlier, Russian forces attacked Kyiv and Vinnytsia region overnight on August 28.

At least 18 people, including children, were confirmed killed.

Kyyiv (2315) shoot out (14510) war in Ukraine (3586) Friedrich Merz (132)
