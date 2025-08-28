Ukraine urges partners to provide long-range strike systems to target Russian military facilities – Foreign Ministry

Another massive Russian strike on Ukraine demonstrates Moscow’s complete disregard for the efforts of the international community to restore a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry issued the statement, Censor.NET reported.

"What is particularly cynical is Putin’s disregard for the peace process initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump. Putin refuses to hold a direct meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and shows no willingness to take real steps toward a diplomatic settlement. Once again, the Russian Federation demonstrates to the world that it remains the sole obstacle on the path to peace.

Russia is a terrorist state, and we call on all countries and international organizations to formally recognize this status," the ministry said in the statement.

It was stressed that during the attack, Russia damaged the building of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine.

"This is a blatant violation of the fundamental principles of international law, including the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, and an unacceptable attack on a diplomatic mission. Such actions require strong condemnation and appropriate measures from the entire international community.

We call on all states of the world to condemn yet another act of Russian terror against Ukraine and the deliberate killing of civilians, especially children, by Russian forces, and to take concrete steps to stop these atrocities," the ministry emphasized.

Ukraine expects a strong and practical response from the entire international community, including the countries of Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific region, which have repeatedly called for peace, restraint and a ceasefire, to compel the Russian Federation to end the killings.

"We also call on the participants of the 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, scheduled for August 31 – September 1, to make their position clear regarding this strike and to demonstrate that they respect the principles of international law, do not tolerate Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, and condemn the killing of Ukrainian children.

We urge our partners to urgently provide Ukraine with additional air defense capabilities to protect our skies, long-range strike systems to target Russian military facilities used for attacks against our state, and additional packages of military assistance.

We call for increased pressure on the Russian Federation. This includes the imposition of further powerful sanctions, in particular the swift adoption of the 19th package of European Union sanctions; the complete disconnection of the Russian Federation from international financial systems; sanctions against the so-called "shadow" tanker fleet; and the introduction of strong tariffs that will hit Russia’s war economy and prevent it from financing the war. We also call for tougher personal sanctions against Russia’s military and political leadership and for closing loopholes that allow sanctions evasion," the ministry said.

Ukraine stressed that a full and unconditional ceasefire remains the most effective step for diplomacy to succeed on the path to peace.

"As long as Moscow continues to respond with missile strikes to the world’s peace initiatives, only the approach of ‘peace through strength’ can bring this war to an end. Such a policy means supporting Ukraine and exerting diplomatic, economic and military pressure on Russia. This is the only approach capable of forcing Putin to end the terror and sit down at the negotiating table to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.

We stress that in order to prevent a recurrence of aggression, effective, legally binding and reliable security guarantees for Ukraine are essential.

We also underscore the importance of holding the aggressor accountable, including through a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine targeting Russia’s top political leadership.

Restoring respect for international law, including the UN Charter, an integral part of which is respect for Ukraine’s territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, will send a clear message to the world that aggression is not rewarded but punished," the statement concluded.

As of 3:15 p.m., it was reported that 18 people, including four children, were killed in the Russian strike on Kyiv.

