Von der Leyen after Russia’s strike on Kyiv: Deadliest attack since July. EU will soon present its 19th package of tough sanctions

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU will soon approve a new, 19th package of sanctions against Russia and discuss the use of frozen Russian assets for military support to Ukraine and its reconstruction.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "European Pravda".

"I am outraged by the attack on Kyiv, which also affected our offices. It was the deadliest missile attack on the capital since July. That is why we continue to exert maximum pressure on Russia," von der Leyen said.

She stressed that the new sanctions would be tough and that the work with frozen assets would contribute to strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities and its recovery.

Read more: Macron condemns Russian strike on Kyiv: Russia’s idea of peace is 629 missiles and drones in single night over Ukraine

As a reminder, on the night of 28 August, Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv and Vinnytsia region.

At least 15 people are known to have died.