Macron condemns Russian strike on Kyiv: Russia’s idea of peace is 629 missiles and drones in single night over Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned Russia's massive strike on Kyiv.

He wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

Macron noted that Russia's idea of peace is 629 missiles and drones in a single night over Ukraine.

"Residential areas and civilian infrastructures deliberately targeted. The offices of the European Union Delegation and the British Council damaged. France condemns these senseless and cruel attacks in the strongest possible terms," Macron said.

The French president expressed his full support for the Ukrainian people and condolences to all the families of the victims.

As a reminder, on the night of 28 August, Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv and Vinnytsia region.

At least 12 people were killed, including three children.