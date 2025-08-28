Russian shelling damaged European Investment Bank office in Kyiv. PHOTO

The office of the European Investment Bank (EIB) was damaged as a result of Russia's night strike on Kyiv.

The bank told the agency that the EIB office, which is an EU institution, is located at 101 Volodymyrska Street, in the same building as the EU Delegation, which was also damaged.

The blast wave also severely damaged the residential building where the mission's staff live.

The shelling of Kyiv on 28 August

As a reminder, on the night of 28 August, Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv and the Vinnytsia region.

At least 12 people were killed, including three children.

As a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv on the night of 28 August, the building of the European Union's mission was damaged.

