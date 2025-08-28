3 079 5
Office of Ukrainska Pravda was damaged as result of Russian strike on Kyiv. PHOTOS
The office of Ukrainska Pravda was damaged as a result of a massive Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 28 August.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the publication's website.
Thus, as a result of the Russian strike, the building of the business centre where the publication's office is located was damaged.
There were no casualties.
As a reminder, on the night of 28 August, Russian occupiers attacked the Kyiv and Vinnytsia regions. It is known that 12 people died as a result of the Russian strike on the capital.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password