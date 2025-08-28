Office of Ukrainska Pravda was damaged as result of Russian strike on Kyiv. PHOTOS

The office of Ukrainska Pravda was damaged as a result of a massive Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 28 August.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the publication's website.

Thus, as a result of the Russian strike, the building of the business centre where the publication's office is located was damaged.

There were no casualties.

As a reminder, on the night of 28 August, Russian occupiers attacked the Kyiv and Vinnytsia regions. It is known that 12 people died as a result of the Russian strike on the capital.

