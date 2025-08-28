20-year-old Kyiv resident pretended to be Magyar on TikTok and raised funds "for AFU" He was detained by police. PHOTOS

Law enforcement officers detained a 20-year-old Kyiv resident who created a fake TikTok page and raised funds on behalf of the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's attack unmanned aerial systems regiment, allegedly for the Defence Forces.

This was reported by the Communication Department of the National Police, Censor.NET informs.

Earlier, the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi (Magyar), warned of fraudsters raising funds on his behalf.

Thus, the man used real videos featuring a soldier, pretending to be him, and called on citizens to make donations to the army.

"In fact, the fraudster spent the money on his own needs. We know about at least two victims: one transferred UAH 5,000 to the suspect's card, the other - UAH 23,500," the statement said.

Law enforcement officers exposed the offender and seized a computer and a mobile phone with evidence of criminal activity during searches.

He has now been served a notice of suspicion of fraud committed under martial law (Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The article provides for up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

