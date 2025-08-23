Madiar reports on a week of strikes on Russian oil refineries: at least four large facilities hit
Commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces Robert (Madiar) Brovdi summarized the results of the operation against Russian oil refineries and related targets.
He reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
He said that during the week, Ukrainian drones struck at least four large targets on Russian territory.
The list of affected objects includes:
- August 14 - Lukoil Volgograd Oil Refinery (formerly Stalingrad) reports shutdown;
- August 18 – Druzhba oil pumping station in Nikolskoye, Tambov Region. Russia announced that it would resume operations within 48 hours, but there has been no confirmation that it has restarted.
- August 20 – Novoshakhtynsk Oil Refinery (Rostov Region) – as of 12:00 p.m. on August 23, the fire at the facility continues to spread;
- August 21 - "Friendship" (NPS Unecha, Bryansk Region).
We remind you that on the evening of August 21, the 14th regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces struck the Unecha oil pumping station in Russia.
