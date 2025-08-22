Russian woman films fire at Novoshakhtinsky Oil Refinery at dawn: "This is what sky looks like. This is column of smoke outside window". VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing a Russian woman filming a fire at the Novoshakhtinsky Oil Refinery.
According to Censor.NET, the fire at the enterprise started after an attack by Ukrainian drones and has been going on for about a day.
As a reminder, on the night of 21 August, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defence Forces, struck the "Novoshakhtynsky Oil Products Plant" (Rostov Region, russia). It is one of the largest suppliers of petroleum products in the south of the russian federation. It is involved in supplying the Russian armed forces. The total volume of tanks is over 210 thousand cubic metres.
