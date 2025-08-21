Novoshakhtinsky oil refinery and number of important occupiers’ facilities have been hit, - General Staff

Ukrainian defence forces struck important targets belonging to the Russian occupiers, including an oil refinery in the Rostov region, a UAV warehouse and logistics hub in occupied Donetsk, and a fuel and lubricants base in the Voronezh region.

The attacks were confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

"As part of efforts to reduce the enemy's offensive potential and complicate the supply of fuel to the occupiers' military units, on the night of 21 August, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces, in cooperation with other components of the Defence Forces, struck the 'Novoshakhtinsky Oil Products Plant' (Rostov region, the russian federation). It is one of the largest suppliers of petroleum products in the south of the russian federation. It participates in supplying the Russian Armed Forces. The total volume of the tanks is over 210,000 cubic metres," the statement said.

The General Staff added that numerous explosions were recorded. The target was hit.

In addition, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the aim of reducing the enemy's capabilities to use long-range UAVs, struck a UAV warehouse and logistics hub in the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk in the Donetsk region. The strike and numerous explosions in the area of the facility have been confirmed.

In addition, according to the General Staff, a strike was recorded in the area of the Russian occupiers' fuel and lubricants base in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.

The results of the fire strike are being clarified.

"The defence forces continue to take measures to undermine the offensive capabilities of the Russian invaders and force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasised.