Russian Federation’s Voronezh region attacked by drones: energy facility damaged, trains delayed
An energy facility was damaged as a result of a drone crash in the Voronezh region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.
According to Governor Alexander Gusev, Russian air defence destroyed five UAVs in the region. The crash damaged an energy facility, leaving several villages without power.
In addition, 19 trains are delayed in the Rossosh-Sokhranovka section of the Voronezh region.
