UAVs attacked Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Rostov region. VIDEO

On the night of 21 August, drones attacked the Rostov region of Russia. The Novoshakhtinsky Oil Refinery was attacked.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

Local residents reported explosions near the refinery, and photos and videos of the fire were posted on social media.

According to the acting governor Yury Slyusar, the fire occurred at an industrial plant in Rostov's Novoshakhtinsk during a repulsed UAV attack, and there were no casualties.

The Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery is an oil refinery in the Rostov Region (Russia). It is the only oil refinery operating in the Rostov region. The refinery specialises in the production of fuel oil, furnace oil, marine and diesel fuel, and straight-run petrol.

