The 14th regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the "Nikolskoye" oil pumping station (Tambov region, Russia).

This was announced by the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi (Magyar), Censor.NET reports.

"The 'Druzhba' oil pipeline is resting. Oil pumping has been stopped for an indefinite period. The 'Nikolskoye' oil pumping station (Tambov region, Russia) was deflated by the Birds of the 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Eyes and Sting - worm horror. Now rest in peace," Magyar wrote.

