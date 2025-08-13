Szijjártó said that Ukraine had attacked "Druzhba" oil pipeline in Russia and this affects Hungary’s energy security

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that Ukraine had attacked an "important distribution station" of the "Druzhba" oil pipeline in Russia's Bryansk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the minister's Facebook page.

"At night, Ukraine carried out an unmanned strike on an important distribution station of the 'Druzhba' oil pipeline in the Bryansk region of Russia. Hungary is currently the largest supplier of electricity to Ukraine, and without us, Ukraine's energy security will become quite unstable. In this context, Ukraine's latest attack on the "Druzhba" pipeline, which supplies Hungary with crude oil and plays a key role in our country's energy security, is particularly outrageous," Szijjártó said.

He also called on Ukraine "not to jeopardise Hungary's energy security and to stop attacking Hungary's energy supply routes".

