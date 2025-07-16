Hungary demands EU sanctions against three Ukrainian Defense Ministry officials over death of Hungarian after mobilization - Szijjarto

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto called on the European Union to impose sanctions against three officials in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the death of ethnic Hungarian Jozsef Szébestyén, allegedly after being forcibly mobilized by the military to the TCR in Transcarpathia.

The minister said this in his address, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, Szijjarto criticized the mobilization in Ukraine and said that the country was "hunting for people."

The Hungarian minister was also outraged that European leaders were "turning their heads away from this situation." According to Szijjarto, the perpetrators must be "found and punished."

He added that the Hungarian government has submitted its initiative to impose sanctions against three officials of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the army leadership who, according to the Hungarian authorities, control conscription in Ukraine.

However, Szijjarto did not specify which Ukrainian officials were involved.

What preceded it?

Recall that the day before, the Hungarian edition of Telex reported that the Hungarian Foreign Ministry had summoned Ukraine's Ambassador to Budapest, Fedir Shandor, because of the death of a resident of Transcarpathia with Hungarian citizenship who was allegedly beaten by the TCR a few weeks ago.

Thus, Deputy Foreign Minister Levente Magyar said that members of the Ukrainian TCR forcibly detained the Hungarian and took him to the military commissariat, where he was allegedly beaten with an iron rod.

At the same time, his Hungarian relatives were told that the man was fine. However, he died of his injuries.

Subsequently, the Armed Forces of Ukraine responded to this news by stating that the man had a Ukrainian passport and his name was Yosyp Shebeshten.

The AFU command said that the man had been mobilized legally, but later he joined the AFU. Two weeks later, he died of a pulmonary embolism, and no signs of beatings were found on him.