The Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Ukraine’s ambassador to Budapest, Fedor Shandor, over the death of a Zakarpattia resident with Hungarian citizenship who was allegedly beaten several weeks ago by servicemen of the TCR.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Telex citing a statement from Levente Magyar, Parliamentary State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, to MTI. Other Hungarian media outlets have also covered the incident.

Statement from the Hungarian side

According to Levente Magyar, Ukrainian TCR and SS personnel forcibly detained the Hungarian citizen, shoved him into a minibus, and took him to the military commissariat, where he was allegedly beaten with an iron rod.

"Relatives in Hungary were told that everything was fine, but later the man died from his injuries. The Hungarian citizen died in Ukraine because he did not want to participate in the war. We sincerely sympathize with the family and express our support," the Hungarian official stated.

Versions of events from Hungarian media

According to Hungarian outlets, the case concerns 45-year-old Zakarpattia resident József Shebesztyén, who holds Hungarian citizenship. He was allegedly beaten three weeks ago but died in hospital on July 6.

Mandiner.hu cites people who knew the man, stating he also held Hungarian citizenship and, according to them, had already "renounced his Ukrainian address."

The publication presents several versions of the events. One suggests that "the day after the beating, he was sent to a training camp, where he possibly lost consciousness." The man was then reportedly taken to a psychiatric hospital in Berehove, where he died.

According to another version, the man himself requested hospitalization in a military psychiatric facility to avoid mobilization and felt reasonably well until a certain point. However, he later suddenly lost consciousness.

The likely cause of death, according to this version, was thrombosis caused by a hematoma that the man may have sustained due to mistreatment.

Orbán’s reaction

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán commented on the situation on his Facebook page.

"I express my sincere condolences to the family of the Hungarian citizen who died as a result of forced mobilization in Ukraine. We stand with you in these difficult times," the Hungarian prime minister stated.

