More than 550 criminal proceedings related to TCR are under investigation, 87 people are suspected - SBI

The SBI is investigating more than 550 criminal proceedings related to the TCR, and almost 50 indictments have been sent to court.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was reported on television by Tetiana Sapian, Communications Advisor to the Director of the State Bureau of Investigation.

"Since February 2022, the SBI has been investigating more than 550 criminal proceedings related to the TCR. 87 people have been notified of suspicion, almost 50 indictments have been sent to court, where often the indictments in one case may include, for example, two persons involved in the transaction. Therefore, when we talk about 50 indictments, we are talking about 70 suspects, and now accused citizens of Ukraine who have committed an offense and are suspected by law enforcement agencies and will be brought to justice," the counselor said.

She also said that as of today, as a result of the fraud in the Transfer Pricing Committee, the unlawful benefit of UAH 6 million has been detected, the state has suffered UAH 20 million in losses, and property worth UAH 263 million has been seized.

"As of today, the amount of unlawful benefit in the transfer pricing fraud is over UAH 6 million. And when such amounts are established during the investigation, the investigation does everything possible to ensure that the property of those suspected of corruption or illicit enrichment is seized during the pre-trial investigation. And if we summarize this amount, it turns out to be more than UAH 263 million of property in total under arrest. The amount of damage to the state is almost UAH 20 million, but almost UAH 7 million has already been reimbursed," Sapian added.

She noted that abuse of power harms defense capabilities and the state budget, but the courts are making efforts to compensate for these losses.

"As of today, there are 9 verdicts where 10 people have been convicted. Some articles provide for not only criminal liability, but also imprisonment for several years, and depending on the article charged, confiscation of property is also possible," she added.