Dnipropetrovsk region overpaid UAH 10 million for beds for military units - SBI

SBI officers, in cooperation with the SSU, have completed a pre-trial investigation against the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Housing and Maintenance Department, who allowed the purchase of 5,000 bunk beds for military units at a significantly inflated cost.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

The furniture was purchased for the household needs of military personnel stationed in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The winner of the tender was a Kyiv-based company that received UAH 28 million from the budget for the supply of beds.

See more: Official negligence with losses of about 2 billion hryvnias: Former Defence Ministry official notified of suspicion, - Office of Prosecutor General. PHOTO

However, according to forensic examinations, the cost of the products was overstated by more than 30% compared to the market price. The real price of similar furniture is about UAH 18 million. Thus, the state suffered losses of almost UAH 10 million.

The head of the department is charged with Part 4 of Art. 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - negligent attitude to the service of a military official under martial law, which caused grave consequences. The sanction of the article provides for up to 8 years in prison. The state has filed a civil claim for compensation for damages.

The indictment has been sent to court.

In addition, other possible violations in public procurement are being investigated in a separate criminal proceeding.