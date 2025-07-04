Official negligence with losses of about 2 billion hryvnias: Former Defence Ministry official notified of suspicion, - Office of Prosecutor General. PHOTO

A former official of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has been served with a notice of suspicion of official negligence and use of forged documents (Part 2 of Article 367, Part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), which resulted in losses to the state of approximately UAH 2 billion.

This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, during 2023, the suspect entered into 76 contracts with a number of business entities for the supply of fuel and lubricants for special-purpose equipment for state needs totalling more than UAH 17 billion. In violation of the law, this amount unreasonably included more than UAH 2 billion of value added tax.

Such actions of the former official caused significant damage to the state.

It is noted that in the course of the pre-trial investigation, business entities have reimbursed more than UAH 1.8 billion.

