ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13923 visitors online
News Photo Embezzlement of funds
2 112 13

Official negligence with losses of about 2 billion hryvnias: Former Defence Ministry official notified of suspicion, - Office of Prosecutor General. PHOTO

A former official of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has been served with a notice of suspicion of official negligence and use of forged documents (Part 2 of Article 367, Part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), which resulted in losses to the state of approximately UAH 2 billion.

This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET informs.

Former Ministry of Defence official suspected of official negligence

As noted, during 2023, the suspect entered into 76 contracts with a number of business entities for the supply of fuel and lubricants for special-purpose equipment for state needs totalling more than UAH 17 billion. In violation of the law, this amount unreasonably included more than UAH 2 billion of value added tax.

See more: Battalion command in Odesa region embezzled nearly UAH 100 million through schemes during full-scale war, - SSU. PHOTOS

Such actions of the former official caused significant damage to the state.

It is noted that in the course of the pre-trial investigation, business entities have reimbursed more than UAH 1.8 billion.

See more: He embezzled UAH 11 million on supply of low-quality military uniforms: MP will be tried in Kirovohrad region - SBI. PHOTOS

Author: 

Defense Ministry (1728) misappropriation (13) purchasing (183)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 