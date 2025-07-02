Battalion command in Odesa region embezzled nearly UAH 100 million in deals during full-scale war, - SSU. PHOTOS

The SSU Military Counterintelligence and the National Police, in cooperation with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, have dismantled three defence embezzlement schemes in Odesa region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the SSU and the National Police.

The defendants were selling "conscription reservations", fake combatant certificates and fuel. This resulted in losses to the budget of Ukraine of almost UAH 100 million.

According to the case file, the organiser of the fraud is a former commander of a separate battalion deployed in the region. As a commander, he involved 4 subordinates, including two of his deputies, in the crimes.

Read more: Chernivtsi RMA head Zaparaniuk establishes "cooperation" with regional council deputies: "If you don’t vote the way I say, I won’t get you off hook with TCR... Not obeying? I’ll take away your reservation". AUDIO

Under one of the "schemes", they falsely enrolled local entrepreneurs and acquaintances to serve in their military unit. The cost of such "services" to avoid conscription was up to USD 5,000.

In fact, such "mobilised" persons did not even appear on the territory of the restricted facility, but in exchange for this, they transferred their salaries to the bank cards of the battalion command on a monthly basis.

In addition, the officials sold fake combatant certificates and illegally sold fuel intended for military equipment.

Read more: Demanded money from football team for "protection" from mobilisation: TCR military to be tried in Dnipro, - SBI. PHOTO

Law enforcement officers detained all the suspects. During the searches, they seized phones and bank cards with evidence of the transactions.

The former battalion commander and current deputy commander, deputy commander for logistics, head of the fuel and lubricants depot and company commander have been served suspicion notices under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Paras. 4, 5 Art. 191 (misappropriation of property through abuse of office committed by an organised group);

p. 1 Art. 366 (forgery in office);

p. 3 Art. 369-2 (abuse of influence).

The perpetrators are in custody. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Read more: Major Osypenko, exposed for embezzling food in Desna, may escape punishment, - Kukharchuk





