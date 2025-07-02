Major Osypenko, exposed for embezzling food in Desna, may escape punishment, - Kukharchuk

Major Vasyl Osypenko, a defendant in the case of food theft at a military training unit in Desna, may avoid punishment.

This was stated by the deputy commander of the 3rd Army Corps, Dmytro Kukharchuk, Censor.NET reports.

"In June 2024, a large-scale food theft scheme was uncovered in a training military unit in Desna. Major Vasyl Osipenko, the head of the rear, together with Sergeant Natalia Shutenko, the head of the canteen, took state food from the canteen and sold it to cafes, shops and individuals. The estimate is 400-500 thousand UAH per month. Only 59 episodes were officially recorded, most of which were admitted by Osipenko himself. On 27 January 2025, he was detained. During the searches, large "stocks" and cash were found," Kukharchuk wrote on Facebook.

According to the military officer, there is a risk that Osypenko will escape punishment.

"Instead of imprisonment, he is under house arrest, which has been going on for more than 5 months. Now they are considering the option of "temporarily" sending Osipenko back to the army, and "returning to the case after the war". Deals, connections, "excuses" - everything but justice. Most likely, they just want to release him," Kukharchuk said.

"This is looting and it must be publicly and demonstratively punished!" the military stressed.

