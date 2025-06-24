Embezzlement of UAH 42 million in Ministry of Defense: suspect strikes plea deal and exposes accomplices

As part of the investigation into a criminal case concerning the embezzlement of 42 million hryvnias from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine intended for the needs of the Armed Forces, one of the suspects reached a plea agreement and exposed accomplices.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, the case dates back to 2022.

It is noted that an organized group illegally seized 42.4 million hryvnias, which were transferred to one enterprise for the procurement of military goods. These funds were later laundered through financial transactions.

One of the scheme participants provided incriminating testimony against co-organizers, pleaded guilty, and reached a plea deal with the prosecutor, the press service reported.

Read more: Almost 37 million euros for satellite communications for Defense Forces were raised by Ministry of Defense and NATO

As part of the criminal proceedings, the enterprise’s accounts have been frozen. The funds were transferred to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) for management.

By court decision, UAH 42.4 million has been confiscated in favor of the state.

Under an agreement approved by the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv, the defendant received an 8-year suspended sentence with a three-year probation period. The Ministry of Defense gave written consent to approve the agreement.

Read more: Over UAH 240 million embezzled during reconstruction of water pipeline to Kryvyi Rih: five individuals charged. PHOTOS