Over UAH 240 million embezzled during reconstruction of water pipeline to Kryvyi Rih: five individuals charged. PHOTOS

Five members of a group have been charged with embezzling state funds allocated for the construction of a water pipeline following the sabotage of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

According to the report, the suspects include the owner and a representative of one of Ukraine’s largest road construction companies, as well as engineering and technical staff from affiliated enterprises. They are accused of misappropriation of property committed under martial law in especially large amounts (Part 5, Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Thus, during the execution of the contract for restoring critical infrastructure — the construction of the water pipeline from the Inhulets River to the Pivdenne Reservoir to supply water to Kryvyi Rih — company representatives purchased construction materials through affiliated firms. These materials were supplied to the main contractor with an overpayment exceeding 40% above market value.

To simulate legality, the suspects prepared commercial proposals with artificially inflated prices, which were subsequently included in financial reports and work completion certificates. Such "calculations" were embedded at the budget formation stage. According to expert assessments, the total amount of damages exceeds UAH 240 million.

During searches conducted at company offices and the residences of the suspects, documentation, equipment, and other information carriers were seized, confirming the commission of the crime.

It is noted that the issue of choosing a measure of restraint is currently being decided.



