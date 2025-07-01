Demanded money from football team for "protection" from mobilisation: TCR military to be tried in Dnipro, - SBI. PHOTO

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation have completed a pre-trial investigation into a serviceman of one of Dnipro's district TCR and SS who promised to "save" citizens from mobilisation for money.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, Censor.NET informs.

According to the investigation, the soldier demanded 2,000 hryvnias from a friend of the coach of a local amateur football team for "help" - he promised to issue a summons that could allegedly guarantee the avoidance of mobilisation if shown at checkpoints. He later offered the same "service" to the entire football team, which was planning to travel to another city for a match. The total amount of the unlawful benefit received was UAH 35,000.

Law enforcers detained the serviceman on the transfer of funds. It was established that he had access to blank calls with the signature and seal of the military commissar. He kept and sold some of the forms he received for delivery to recruits.

He is charged with extortion and obtaining an unlawful benefit by an official (Article 368(3) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The article provides for up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

