An audio recording has been published online showing Ruslan Zaparaniuk, head of the Chernivtsi regional military administration, allegedly establishing "cooperation" with members of the regional council from the "Servant of the People" party.

According to Censor.NET, the man is recorded threatening the deputies with mobilisation and encouraging them to vote "correctly".

"He is telling the deputies how to vote. And not just asking. He blackmails them. "If you don't vote the way I say, I won't get you off the hook with the TCR... Not obeying? I'll take away the reservation. From you and your friends... It will be my way or no way"... Bitch. Who are you?! The head of the RMA? Or a huckster who stupidly trades in mobilisation? Because in fact, it is he who is responsible for mobilisation in the region. And he is the one who has fucked it up while the frontline is creeping closer to our homes. Two sessions of the regional council were disrupted. Some issues related to the army, the city, the region, assistance to the military have been fucked up. We thank the "Servants of the People", "People's Control", and especially the Riga scum for "For Life". You guys are great. You are working against your residents in a coordinated manner. At this very moment, the best are dying at the front. At this very moment, the enemy is slowly advancing. And here clowns are sitting and deciding who will live and who will go to the front line. Who will be "covered" and who will be "drained". Are you serious? Where are the police? Where is the SSU? Where is the prosecutor's office? Why is the head of the RMA still sitting in his office, not being interrogated?" the author of the post notes in the commentary to the video.

