In Hungary, after "referendum" on Ukraine, new advertisement featuring caricature of Zelenskyy was launched. PHOTO

Following the completion of a manipulative poll on Ukraine's EU membership, Hungary launched an advertising campaign comparing Viktor Orban's opponent Peter Magyar to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and depicting both as "puppets" in a caricature.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Hungarian media outlet 444.hu.

Thus, in Hungary, advertising posters with the slogan "similar to two eggs" were spotted, which caricatured Zelenskyy and the leader of the Hungarian opposition party Tisa, Magyar, who is considered one of Orban's key rivals in the next election.

The customer of the advert is Ellenállás Mozgalom Non-Profit Kft, whose name translates roughly as "National Resistance Movement".

In addition to the posters, a video was also distributed in the public space. In it, they try to portray Peter Magyar as a "Hungarian Zelenskyy".

The accompanying text of the video says that Magyar and Zelenskyy are "like two peas in a pod", in particular because they love the stage.

"But they have something else in common - their masters. At their request, Zelenskyy is dragging Europe into war. The Hungarian Zelensky is in favour of letting Ukraine join the EU. Both Zelenskyys are good actors. But this is not theatre, this is reality. In situations like this, we don't need clowns," the video says.

On social media platform X, some users posted memes created in response to Hungary's new campaign - instead of Zelenskyy and Peter Magyar, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban are depicted in halves of eggs.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the government would hold a "national consultation" on whether Hungarians support Ukraine's accession to the European Union. Viktor Orban himself publicly voted against it.

In turn, the head of the Hungarian opposition party Tisa, Peter Magyar , criticised the "national consultations" on Ukraine's accession to the EU organised by the team of Prime Minister Viktor Orban and called them a "total failure".

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said that the Hungarian government held the VOKS2025 national consultations on Ukraine's accession to the EU with an openly manipulative purpose and under pressure from anti-Ukrainian propaganda.