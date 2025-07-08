Woman tried to stop TCR minibus with mobilized son in Merefa, Kharkiv region: she reported beating to police. VIDEO

In Merefa, Kharkiv region, a 71-year-old woman reported to the police that "unknown individuals in military uniforms" inflicted bodily injuries on her during the mobilization of her son. The TCR and SS stated that the woman sustained injuries due to her own "careless and reckless actions."

This was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region

On July 8, law enforcement received a report about a local resident being taken to a medical facility with bodily injuries in the form of bruises.

Police officers promptly responded to the call. Upon arrival, they interviewed the victim.

The woman refused hospitalization and filed a statement with the police, indicating that the injuries were caused by "unknown individuals in military uniforms" during mobilization activities concerning her son.

The police have initiated an investigation on hooliganism charges. They are establishing all the circumstances of the incident and identifying those involved.

TCR and SS's version

The Kharkiv Regional Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support reported that it conducted an investigation following the incident caught on video and spreading on social media.

"During the work of the notification group from one of the district TRC and SS, together with a police officer, the military registration documents of a citizen were checked. After verifying the documents, he was asked to proceed to one of the district TRC and SS for data clarification and to receive a referral for a military medical commission. The conscript complied without conflict and got into the vehicle," the statement reads.

The report says that later a passenger car arrived, from which an elderly woman claiming to be the conscript’s mother got out. She allegedly began shouting and obstructing the vehicle’s movement.

"The woman was taken to a medical facility for necessary assistance. She refused hospitalization. Preliminary investigation results established that no illegal actions were committed by representatives of the District TRC and SS regarding the citizen. The incident occurred solely due to the careless and reckless actions of the woman herself, who endangered her own life and health," the center asserts.

The video shows that after attempts to stop the minibus, the woman fell to the ground.

