Today Poltava bids farewell to Tamara Pyvovar, an employee of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who died in hospital from severe injuries sustained during a Russian Shahed drone strike on the regional TCR and SS building.

This was reported by Censor.NET

Tamara Ivanivna was born on July 20, 1960, in the village of Petro-Danylivka, Dykanka district, Poltava region. She dedicated her career to working in military units and institutions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Since 2001, she served in the state system of military commissariats in various positions related to social protection for those discharged from military service and their families.

"Since 2007, Tamara Pyvovar worked at the Poltava Regional Military Commissariat (since 2020 — Poltava Regional Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support). She assisted military veterans with pension arrangements," the statement reads.

"Tamara Ivanivna was a highly professional specialist, a compassionate colleague, and a very sociable person. Her death is a heavy loss for our team," TCR added.

Russian forces strikes on TRC and SS in Ukraine

On June 30, Russian troops struck near the TCR and SS building in Kryvyi Rih.

On the morning of July 3, an explosion occurred in Poltava as the city came under attack by strike drones. Russian occupiers hit Poltava, causing a fire at the Poltava United City TCR and SS.

On July 6, the enemy struck the Kremenchuk TCR and SS with drones.

On July 7, Russian forces attacked the TCR and SS building in Kharkiv and near the military commissariat in Zaporizhzhia using drones.