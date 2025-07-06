9 810 262
Enemy struck Kremenchuk TCR and nearby building with drones, - Ground Forces
Today, on 6 July, at around 9:35 a.m., the enemy launched a UAV air strike on the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava region. As a result of the attack, enemy UAVs hit the building of the Kremenchuk District TCR and SS, as well as a residential building located nearby.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Land Forces Command.
"Preliminarily, there are no injuries or deaths among the military personnel and employees of the TCR and SS. Emergency services are working at the scene. Additional information about the victims is being clarified," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password