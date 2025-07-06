ENG
News Russian strikes at TCR
Enemy struck Kremenchuk TCR and nearby building with drones, - Ground Forces

Shahed over Kremenchuk

Today, on 6 July, at around 9:35 a.m., the enemy launched a UAV air strike on the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava region. As a result of the attack, enemy UAVs hit the building of the Kremenchuk District TCR and SS, as well as a residential building located nearby.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Land Forces Command.

"Preliminarily, there are no injuries or deaths among the military personnel and employees of the TCR and SS. Emergency services are working at the scene. Additional information about the victims is being clarified," the statement said.

Read more: Russia attacked TCR building in Poltava. There are dead and wounded, including civilians

