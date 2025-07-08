TCR may change format of work due to Russia’s latest strikes, - Land Forces

Territorial recruitment and social support centres (TCR and SS) may have to change their work format due to the threat of new Russian strikes.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Vitalii Sarantsev, a spokesman for the Land Forces of the AFU, in the programme "Velykyi Lviv Says".

"I won't say that this is a usual regime, but, of course, sometimes we have to change the format. First of all, it is to protect the life and health of both the staff of the TCR and the SS and visitors, including veterans, pensioners, and family members of servicemen," the spokesman said.

According to him, TCR employees may be dispersed and some services will be provided remotely. In particular, new functionality is being introduced in the "Reserve+" app to make it easier and safer for citizens to interact with TCR and SS.

"Yes, there may be some inconveniences, this is a new challenge for us and we need to implement new solutions. However, the mobilisation process has not stopped and will not stop, and we are continuing to recruit our units," Sarantsev added.

Read more: By striking TCR and SS, Russia aims to destroy conscription data and disrupt mobilization in Ukraine – Ground Forces

Russian forces strikes on TRC in Ukraine

On June 30, Russian troops struck near the TCR building in Kryvyi Rih.

On the morning of July 3, an explosion occurred in Poltava as the city came under attack by strike drones. Russian occupiers hit Poltava, causing a fire at the Poltava United City TCR and SS.

On July 6, the enemy struck the Kremenchuk TCR with drones.

On July 7, Russian forces attacked the TCR building in Kharkiv and near the military commissariat in Zaporizhzhia using drones.