Russia’s attacks on TСR and SS aim to destroy data on Ukrainian conscripts, which could delay or halt mobilization processes in Ukraine.

This was stated by Colonel Vitalii Sarantsev, head of communications at the Ground Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a broadcast on Kyiv 24, as reported by Censor.NET.

Additionally, Russian occupiers seek to sow fear and distrust among the population.

"Since many TCR and SS are located in densely populated areas with developed infrastructure, this may lead civilians to avoid visiting these centers. Fear and distrust will cause people to refrain from coming to TRC and SS even for basic services or signing contracts with the army," he noted.

Russian forces strikes on TRC and SS in Ukraine

On June 30, Russian troops struck near the TCR and SS building in Kryvyi Rih.

On the morning of July 3, an explosion occurred in Poltava as the city came under attack by strike drones. Russian occupiers hit Poltava, causing a fire at the Poltava United City TCR and SS.

On July 6, the enemy struck the Kremenchuk TCR and SS with drones.

On July 7, Russian forces attacked the TCR and SS building in Kharkiv and near the military commissariat in Zaporizhzhia using drones.

