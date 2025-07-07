Enemy struck TCR building in Kharkiv and near military registration and enlistment office in Zaporizhzhia with drones, leaving several people wounded, - Land Forces

Today, on 7 July, the enemy conducted UAV air strikes in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the attack, enemy UAVs hit the building of the Kharkiv Regional TCR and SS and the surrounding area, as well as near the Zaporizhzhia Regional TCR and SS.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Land Forces Command.

"Preliminarily, there is a wounded soldier among the soldiers of the Zaporizhzhia Regional TCR and SS, and 3 people were wounded in the Kharkiv Regional TCR and SS," the statement said.

Emergency services are working at the scene. Additional information about the injured is being clarified.

Read more: Russia will continue to strike at TCR buildings in Ukraine - Ground Forces

As reported, on 6 July, the enemy attacked the Kremenchuk TCR with drones.

On the morning of 3 July, an explosion was heard in Poltava, and the city was under attack by strike UAVs. The Russian occupiers struck at Poltava, causing a fire in the building of the Poltava United City TCR and SS.

On 30 June, Russian troops struck near the TCR building in Kryvyi Rih.