Russia will continue to strike at TCR buildings in Ukraine - Ground Forces

Russia will probably continue to strike at the buildings of territorial recruitment and social support centers in Ukraine.

This was stated by Vitalii Sarantsev, spokesman for the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"As we have already noted, the main purpose of Russian strikes on territorial recruitment and social support centers(TCRSS) is an attempt to disrupt mobilization activities in Ukraine. The enemy is very much afraid of the inflow of servicemen to our army," noted the spokesman.

Sarantsev reminded that this Russian campaign began earlier in the form of terrorist attacks on the buildings of the TCR with a series of mines and attempts to bring explosive devices there.

According to him, the three recent attacks on the TCR - in Poltava, Kryvyi Rih, and Kremenchuk - are a continuation of this campaign.

"Given this, we expect that attempts at such attacks may continue. For our part, we will do everything possible to protect the military personnel working in the TCR, as well as civilians who come to these centers," the spokesman added.

As reported, on July 6, the enemy attacked the Kremenchuk TCR with drones.

In the morning, on July 3, an explosion was heard in Poltava, and the city was under attack by attack drones. The Russian occupiers struck at Poltava, causing a fire in the building of the Poltava TCR

On June 30, Russian troops struck near the TCC building in Kryvyi Rih.