Fire caused by Russian strike on TCR building in Kremenchuk extinguished, - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS

On the morning of 6 July, the enemy launched an air strike on the city of Kremenchuk in the Poltava region. A UAV was recorded hitting the building of the district TCR and SS.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, the attack caused a fire of about 700 square metres in a two-storey building. As of 14:05, the fire has been extinguished.

Dangerous cluster munitions were found in Poltava region after night attack by Russia.

Preliminary, one person was injured. 14 houses and 5 cars were damaged.

TCC in Kremenchuk
Kremenchuk (67) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (835) drones (2573) TCR and SS (289) Poltavska region (237) Kremenchutskyy district (20)
