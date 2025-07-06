2 897 19
Fire caused by Russian strike on TCR building in Kremenchuk extinguished, - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS
On the morning of 6 July, the enemy launched an air strike on the city of Kremenchuk in the Poltava region. A UAV was recorded hitting the building of the district TCR and SS.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.
As noted, the attack caused a fire of about 700 square metres in a two-storey building. As of 14:05, the fire has been extinguished.
Preliminary, one person was injured. 14 houses and 5 cars were damaged.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password