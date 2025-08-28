EU representative office building damaged as result of Russian Federation’s strike on Kyiv. PHOTOS

A Russian strike on Kyiv on the night of 28 August damaged the building of the European Union's representative office

This was announced on the social network X by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Censor.NET reports.

According to the minister, the attack on diplomats is a direct violation of the Vienna Convention.

"The EU mission to Ukraine was damaged. This requires not only the EU’s, but worldwide condemnation. We express solidarity with our EU colleagues and are ready to provide assistance," Sybiha added.

As a reminder, on the night of 28 August, Russian invaders attacked Kyiv and Vinnytsia region.

At least eight people are known to have died, including a child.

See more: Russian attack on Kyiv: about 500 rescuers and 1,000 police officers are working simultaneously at the locations. PHOTOS





