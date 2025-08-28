Russian attack on Kyiv: about 500 rescuers and 1,000 police officers are working simultaneously at the locations. PHOTOS

After the night attack in Kyiv, rescuers are pulling people out from under destroyed buildings. At least 4 people were killed and about 30 injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

"Rescuers of the State Emergency Service are making titanic efforts at the sites of the attacks in Kyiv. At least four people are known to have died. We have also recovered body fragments - identification is still difficult. About 30 people were injured.

The newly created special mobile unit of the State Emergency Service "Delta" is working at one of the locations. Three people were rescued from the rubble alive. There is a high probability that there are still people under the rubble," said Klymenko.

"Mountaineers, dog handlers, psychologists, engineering and fire and rescue equipment are involved. Robotic equipment is being actively used to clear the area so that rescuers can work faster. In total, about 500 rescuers and 1,000 police officers are working in Kyiv at the same time.

"The Kyiv police are working with the victims. More than 60 investigative teams are already on the ground, taking statements from citizens and recording the consequences of the shelling.

Every minute of our emergency services' work means saved lives and support for people who have suffered the most from Russian terror," Klymenko added.

Read also on Censor.NET: Enemy massively attacked Kyiv: four dead, including child (updated)









