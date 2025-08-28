Kallas after Russia’s attack on Kyiv: Russia must stop killings and start negotiations

Following Russia's nighttime attack on Kyiv, the European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, called on Russia to stop the killings and come to the negotiating table.

She wrote about this on Thursday on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

According to Callas, while the world is searching for a path to peace, Russia is responding with missile strikes.

"The night attack on Kyiv demonstrates a deliberate choice to escalate the conflict and disregard peace efforts. Russia must stop the killings and start negotiations," said the EU's chief diplomat.

Also remind, that on the night of August 28, Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv and the Vinnytsia region.

At least eight people are known to have died, including a child.

Read more: Enemy attacked Kyiv on massive scale: 12 dead, including three children (updated)