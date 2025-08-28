Russian missile strike on Kyiv damages "Radio Liberty" office. PHOTOS

As a result of a Russian strike on Kyiv, the office of Radio Liberty was damaged.

This was reported by journalist Kira Tolstiakova, Censor.NET informs.

"The windows in the editorial office were smashed in part of the premises, some equipment was damaged," she said.

None of the employees were injured.

To recap, the Russians launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv at night. As of 11:30 a.m., 14 people were killed and more than 48 others were injured in the capital.

Read more: Starmer condemned Russia’s strike on Kyiv, which had damaged British Council building: "Putin is killing children and civilians, and sabotaging hopes of peace"







