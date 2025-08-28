ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10349 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of Kyiv
1 371 3

Russian missile strike on Kyiv damages "Radio Liberty" office. PHOTOS

As a result of a Russian strike on Kyiv, the office of Radio Liberty was damaged.

This was reported by journalist Kira Tolstiakova, Censor.NET informs.

"The windows in the editorial office were smashed in part of the premises, some equipment was damaged," she said.

None of the employees were injured.

To recap, the Russians launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv at night. As of 11:30 a.m., 14 people were killed and more than 48 others were injured in the capital.

Read more: Starmer condemned Russia’s strike on Kyiv, which had damaged British Council building: "Putin is killing children and civilians, and sabotaging hopes of peace"

Radio Liberty's office damaged by Russian strike on Kyiv on 28 August
Radio Liberty's office damaged by Russian strike on Kyiv on 28 August
Radio Liberty's office damaged by Russian strike on Kyiv on 28 August
Radio Liberty's office damaged by Russian strike on Kyiv on 28 August

Author: 

Kyyiv (2315) shoot out (14510)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 