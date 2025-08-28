Starmer condemned Russia’s strike on Kyiv, which had damaged British Council building: "Putin is killing children and civilians, and sabotaging hopes of peace"

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Russia's massive strike on Kyiv, which had damaged the British Council building.

He wrote about this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

"My thoughts are with all those affected by the senseless Russian strikes on Kyiv which have damaged the British Council building. Putin is killing children and civilians, and sabotaging hopes of peace. This bloodshed must end," Starmer emphasised.

As a reminder, on the night of 28 August, Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv and Vinnytsia region.

At least 12 people were killed, including three children.

